Israeli Knesset member Moshe Tur-Paz criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday via a post on X, suggesting that perhaps being an American is safer than just being Israeli, given it was the US President Donald Trump who helped secure the release of Israeli-American dual national Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity.

“Did I make a mistake? A few years ago I gave up my American passport. What nonsense!” Tur-Paz wrote.

“It’s true that I had no choice because a member of Knesset must give up his foreign citizenship, but now what if they kidnap me? Will I wait for Trump to release me?”

“So Edan, welcome back,” he added. “We are happy that you are here. And we are ashamed that we didn’t bring you here. Netanyahu. Learn.”