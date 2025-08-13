Dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Wednesday. [Getty]

The head of the Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had approved plans to “occupy Gaza” as Hamas condemned what it called “aggressive” Israeli ground incursions in Gaza City.

The approved plan for the expanded offensive comes days after Israel’s security cabinet called for the capture of the Palestinian territory’s largest city following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions.

“In the morning we approved plans for the occupation of Gaza,” Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the army.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has not provided a precise timetable for when Israeli troops will enter Gaza City, where thousands have taken refuge after fleeing previous offensives.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director general of the Hamas government media office in Gaza, told AFP on Wednesday that “the Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out aggressive incursions in Gaza City”.

“These assaults represent a dangerous escalation aimed at imposing a new reality on the ground by force, through a scorched-earth policy and the complete destruction of civilian property,” he added.

Sabah Fatoum, 51, who lives in a tent in the city’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood told AFP by phone that “the explosions are massive” in the area.

There are “many air strikes and tanks are advancing in the southern area of Tal al-Hawa with drones above our heads”, she said.

Abu Ahmed Abbas, 46, who lives in a tent in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, said that tanks had been advancing into the southeastern part of Zeitoun and southern Tal al-Hawa “for several days” and demolishing houses.

“The air strikes are extremely intense, they have intensified, and sometimes there is artillery shelling since last Sunday,” he said.

‘Just escaped death’

Gaza’s civil defence agency also reported intensified Israeli air strikes on residential neighbourhoods of Gaza City in recent days.

Agency spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that Israeli attacks had killed at least 75 people across the territory on Wednesday.

AFP footage from Gaza City on Tuesday showed Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes on the Zeitoun and Asqoola neighbourhoods using overloaded carts, vans and bikes.

“I didn’t bring a mattress or anything, and we just escaped death and now we’re running away and we don’t know where to go,” said displaced Palestinian Fidaa Saad.

Israel’s plans to expand its offensive into Gaza City come as diplomacy aimed at securing an elusive ceasefire and captive release deal has been stalled for weeks, with the latest round of negotiations breaking down in July.

Egypt said Tuesday it was still working with fellow Gaza mediators Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day truce “with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions”.

Hamas said early Wednesday that a senior delegation had arrived in Cairo for “preliminary talks” with Egyptian officials.

Israel’s plans to expand the fighting have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

Reserve and retired pilots who served in the Israeli air force rallied on Tuesday in Tel Aviv to demand an end to the conflict.

“This war and expansion will only cause the death of the hostages, death of more Israeli soldiers, and death of many more innocent Palestinians in Gaza,” said Guy Poran, a former air force pilot.

Dire conditions

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 235 people including 106 children have died of hunger since the war began in October 2023, with many of the cases recorded in recent weeks.

Netanyahu on Tuesday revived calls to “allow” Palestinians to leave Gaza, telling Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS that “we are not pushing them out, but we are allowing them to leave”.

Past calls to expel Gazans from the war-battered territory, including from US President Donald Trump, have sparked fears of displacement among Palestinians and condemnation from the international community.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 61,722 Palestinians and injured 154,525 others, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza. Thousands of others are thought to be buried beneath the rubble.

(AFP and TNA staff)