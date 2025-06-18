The Israeli military continued demolishing homes in Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday – home to more than 11,00o people, Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday

Israeli bulldozers demolished houses in the Al-Damaj neighborhood and the eastern part of the camp in the West Bank.

Video footage showed bulldozers razing multiple homes in Al-Damaj, with some buildings collapsing entirely.

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers demolished homes in the central part of the camp, specifically in the Al-Samran neighborhood.

The destruction is part of a demolition plan of 95 homes, announced by Israeli authorities last week.

A previous wave of demolitions of 66 buildings was carried out in March.