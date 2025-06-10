The Israeli military is continuing the large-scale demolition of residential buildings in the Tulkarm refugee camp for the fourth day running, reported Wafa news agency on Monday.

Israeli bulldozers intensified the demolition of dozens of residential buildings in the neighborhoods of Al-Balawneh and Al-Okasha in the camp in Tulkarm city in the northwest of the West Bank. Tulkarm camp is one of the most densely populated refugee camps in the West Bank.

The demolitions are part of a plan targeting 106 buildings in both the Tulkarm and Nour Shams refugee camps — 58 of which are located in Tulkarm. These structures include more than 250 residential units and numerous commercial establishments.

Wafa also reported that large numbers of Israeli military personnel have been deployed in the targeted neighborhoods preventing residents from returning to their homes or retrieving personal belongings, and also reported soldiers have been firing at anyone approaching the area.

In Nour Shams camp, demolitions over the past few days have already resulted in the destruction of more than 20 buildings. Nour Shams camp is located a few kilometres from Tulkarm city.

The demolitions have impacted more than 5,000 families and more than 25,000 individuals from both camps. At least 400 homes have been destroyed, and another 2,573 have been partially damaged.

The Israeli military claims the demolitions are part of an effort to widen roads and reshape the refugee camps — assertions widely rejected by Palestinian officials and human rights groups.