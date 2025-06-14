In a major diplomatic slip-up, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) found itself in hot water on social media after it posted a map showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan — a mistake that didn’t sit well with Indian users on X (formerly Twitter).



The post, shared late Friday evening, was meant to highlight Iran as a “global threat” amid escalating tensions in West Asia. But the graphic included an inaccurate depiction of India’s borders — and Indian netizens were quick to call it out. Some even tagged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the post be deleted and reposted with the correct map.One pointed reply read: “Forget precision, it’s no way near the truth. Why not change it rather than posting this sorry note? You need to understand India sentiments and our relationship. Batter late than never, change it ASAP plz.”

Roughly 90 minutes after the first wave of backlash, the IDF issued a public apology. The Israeli military clarified: “This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologise for any offense caused.”

So far, the Indian government hasn’t officially responded to the map gaffe.

The episode came as a surprise, especially given India’s increasingly close ties with Israel. PM Modi made history in 2017 by becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. Today, India is one of Israel’s biggest military and trade partners.

The controversial map appeared in an IDF tweet aimed at showcasing the regional threat posed by Iran, with red concentric rings radiating from Iran across West Asia, Africa, Europe — and into India and China. Unfortunately for the IDF, the illustration backfired.

Many users wrote: “Delete it, repost it.” Another few went further, accusing the IDF of disrespecting Indian soldiers who’ve died defending the country’s borders.

Israel-Iran war

In a dramatic escalation, Iran launched waves of missiles and drones into Israel early Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, in what it called retaliation for Israeli airstrikes that targeted its nuclear program and military leadership.

Israel’s earlier assault—involving warplanes and pre-positioned drones—hit sensitive Iranian sites, reportedly killing top generals and scientists. Israel claimed it had to act to stop Iran from nearing atomic weapon capability, though U.S. and independent experts say Iran wasn’t actively building a bomb.

The strikes have derailed upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, just days before a scheduled meeting.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed vengeance, and Israelis in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem were urged to shelter as explosions rocked city skylines already shaken by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Iran’s U.N. envoy claimed 78 Iranians were killed and over 320 wounded in the Israeli raids. With tensions soaring, the region now faces the real risk of full-scale war.

