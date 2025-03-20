Israel’s military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday after US President Donald Trump threatened to punish Iran over its perceived support for Yemeni Houthi militants.

Warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the nearby Israeli-occupied West Bank after the second missile was fired later in the day, the military said, adding that it was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory.

The military said it also downed a missile launched from Yemen earlier in the day after sirens blared in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel’s national ambulance service Magen David Adom said it received no reports of casualties following both launches.

The Houthis, undeterred by waves of US strikes since Saturday, fired a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group’s military spokesperson said in a televised statement earlier on Thursday.

The group has recently vowed to escalate attacks, including those targeting Israel, in response to the US campaign.

US strikes that began on Saturday over Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping amount to the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January. The US attacks have killed at least 50 people.