CAIRO – The Israeli military said on Tuesday that two projectiles crossed from Syria towards Israel and fell in open areas.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the projectiles and there was no immediate comment from Syria.

The Israeli army shortly after said it attacked southern Syria with artillery fire following the projectiles that were launched on Israel.

Syrian state media said Israel struck an area in the southern Syrian province of Daraa.

Syria’s new rulers have repeatedly said they did not want their country to pose any threat to its neighbors including Israel. Syria and Israel have recently engaged in direct talks to ease tensions as Israel continued to target Syrian military infrastructure.

Around the same time that Israel reported the projectiles from Syria, the military said it intercepted a missile from Yemen.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, who have been launching attacks against Israel in what they say is in support of Palestinians during the Israeli war in Gaza. REUTERS

