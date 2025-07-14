At least eight Palestinians, most of them children, were killed and more than a dozen were wounded in central Gaza when they went to collect water on Sunday, local officials said, in an Israeli strike which the military said missed its target.

The Israeli military said the missile had intended to hit an Islamic Jihad militant in the area, but that a malfunction had caused it to fall “dozens of meters from the target.”

“The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians,” it said in a statement, adding that the incident was under review.