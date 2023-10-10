Elliot Sorene, a London-based surgeon, describes how his son escaped the attacks in Israel.
What we know: The number of foreigners killed, missing, abducted in Israel | Israel-Palestine conflict News
Dozens of foreigners have been...Read more
Elliot Sorene, a London-based surgeon, describes how his son escaped the attacks in Israel.
Dozens of foreigners have been...Read more
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline