Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the security cabinet’s approval to take over Gaza City was a “disaster that will lead to many more disasters,” Haaretz reported.

According to Lapid, far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich convinced the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into “a move that will kill the hostages and many soldiers, will cost Israeli taxpayers tens of billions and will destroy Israel’s diplomatic relations”.

“This is exactly what Hamas wanted: For Israel to end up stuck in Gaza without a goal, in a useless occupation, the point of which no one understands,” he said.