ISRAEL’S PM has shared a horrific photo of a child’s blood-drenched bed after Hamas reportedly beheaded babies in a sickening rampage.

Benjamin Netanyahu posted the harrowing picture online with the caption “Hamas is worse than ISIS”.

12 Israel’s PM has shared a harrowing image of a child’s blood-drenched bed after Hamas ‘beheaded babies’ in their brutal massacre of Kfar Aza Credit: Twitter

12 An Israeli woman sobs as citizens take cover amid incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel Credit: AP

12 In just one hour on Wednesday, Israel reportedly unleashed 250 airstrikes on the enclave in Gaza they call the ‘Nest of Terror’ used by Hamas militants to launch attacks against Israel

12 Entire families were gunned down by Hamas militants in Kfar Aza – a village close to the Gaza border Credit: AFP

12 As the bloody conflict enters its fifth day, Israel is readying its forces at the border for a full-scale invasion of Gaza

12 Kfar Aza, a settlement near the Gaza border, was decimated by Hamas militants

As the bloody conflict enters its fifth day, Israel is readying its forces at the border for a full-scale invasion of Gaza and has formed an emergency wartime cabinet.

The horrific photograph shared by the PM shows a child’s bed sheets soaked with blood and more smeared all over the floor in a disturbing depiction of the Hamas massacre.

Toys are scattered around the room and marks from what could have been an explosion cover the wall.

It comes after soldiers discovered scenes of indescribable horror in Kfar Aza – a village near the Gaza border that was ravaged by Hamas militants.

Israeli forces took back control of the besieged town on Tuesday and were forced to recover the bodies of at least 40 babies and kids – with some found beheaded, Israel claimed.

Hamas militants armed with guns, grenades and knives killed entire families in their beds early on Saturday morning after storming over the border.

Speaking from the scene of the bloodbath, i24News reporter Nicole Zedek on Tuesday said a soldier told her they had found women and “babies with heads cut off”.

At least 40 babies and children were slaughtered as families were burned alive in their homes, shot dead and beheaded.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the Palestinian militants staged a surprise assault by land, air and sea on Israel on Saturday.

It was the deadliest attack in Israel’s 75-year history as gunmen rampaged through towns and even a music festival, killing over a thousand and taking scores of hostages to Gaza.

It comes as…

Israeli troops are massing on the border with Gaza ready to ‘execute’ as 300,000 ready for a ground invasion

Horrific details continue to emerge after Hamas terrorists’ mass slaughter of Israeli civilians over the weekend

Babies and young children were reportedly slain, with some beheaded, in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza

1,200 people have been killed in Israel – while the death toll in Gaza hit 1,055

At least 17 Brits are feared to be either dead or missing across Israel and Gaza

Strikes on Gaza continue – with reports of rockets also being fired into Israel from Lebanon and Syria

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed Hamas ‘worse than ISIS’ in a phone call with US President Joe Biden

Families are still desperately waiting for news on hostages captured by Hamas – including tattoo artist Shani Louk

Netanyahu has formed an emergency government with opposition leader

Hostages are reportedly being held as human shields in tunnels, apartments buildings and military bases to deter Israeli attacks.

Netanyahu and senior opposition figure Benny Gantz have created an emergency wartime cabinet which will oversee the revenge assault as the country prepares for an all-out ground offensive into Gaza.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was forced to run for cover as Hamas fighters launched a barrage of rockets into southern Israel today.

He had to dash for safety when air sirens blared in Ofakim as he visited to war ravaged country.

Responding to the terrifying incident, Cleverly said: “Today I’ve seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child.

“This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” he wrote on Twitter/X.”

Meanwhile Israel’s military has said hundreds of troops are massed near the Gaza border and are “ready to execute the mission we have been given”.

The nation at war also continues to hammer neighbourhood after neighbourhood in Gaza City with dozens of fighter jets.

In just one hour this morning, Israel reportedly unleashed 250 airstrikes on the enclave they call the “Nest of Terror” used by Hamas militants to launch attacks against Israel.

Gaza’s health ministry stated that 1,055 people have been killed, 5,184 injured and 250,000 are now homeless.

And the territory – which has a population of 2.3 million – is only hours away from plunging into a blackout as its sole power plant has dried up, leaving only generators to power the territory.

Israel has halted fuel, food and medicine entering the blockaded territory in revenge for Hamas’s bloody massacre.

The Israeli military said more than 1,200 citizens, including 155 soldiers, have been killed since Hamas terrorists stormed across the border and killed hundreds in a bloody massacre.

Meanwhile, British Airways has suspended all flights in and out of Israel due to safety concerns after one of its planes was diverted back to London.

Four British citizens have now been confirmed dead so far, while a further 13 – including children – are feared missing or killed.

At least 22 Americans have also been killed, the US state department confirmed.

12 The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was forced to run for cover as Hamas fighters launched a barrage of rockets into southern Israel today

12 Israel continues to hammer neighbourhood after neighbourhood in Gaza City with dozens of fighter jets Credit: AP

12 A medic transports an injured Palestinian baby into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike Credit: AFP

12 A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia, Gaza strip Credit: AP