Projected first-round pick Ben Saraf of Israel announced Friday he is entering the 2025 NBA Draft.
“This is the right time for me,” he told ESPN. “After playing against the highest levels of competition in European basketball, I am ready and excited for the draft.”
The 6-foot-6 point guard is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the draft pool by ESPN.
Saraf, 19, is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists in 41 games this season with Germany’s Ratiopharm Ulm.
“We’re working really well in Ulm,” he told ESPN. “They aren’t afraid to give a platform here to young players. They’ve put trust in us, and we’ve paid them back with wins. We’re in second place in the BBL and hoping to win a trophy this season. The coaches and staff have helped me improve so much since I got here. It’s been a win-win situation for everyone.”
Saraf burst onto the NBA radar last summer after earning MVP honors at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket, averaging 28.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals for Israel.
The NBA draft combine is taking place in Chicago from May 11-18. The draft will be held in New York from June 25-26.
If he makes it, Saraf will join Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija as the only other Israeli currently in the NBA, treading a path first taken by 10-year journeyman Omri Casspi but followed by few others.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
