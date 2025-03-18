Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Israel’s accelerating settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian Territories amounts to a war crime, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

Türk’s office said it documented extensive violations of international law by Israel in a report it released on Tuesday.

While the final determination of such crimes lies with the courts, the International Criminal Court in The Hague is currently investigating possible war crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as by Palestinian militant leaders.

The Israeli government routinely dismisses the findings from the UN Human Rights Office and the Human Rights Council, accusing both Geneva-based bodies of bias against Israel.

Surge in settlement expansion and Palestinian displacement

“The transfer by Israel of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies amounts to a war crime,” Türk said.

His office detailed a significant surge in settlement activity between November 1, 2023 and October 31, 2024 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In East Jerusalem alone, initial steps were taken to construct 20,000 new housing units. Israel captured and annexed East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. The annexation is not recognized under international law.

Additionally, plans for more than 10,300 new housing units in existing West Bank settlements have been unveiled. The report notes the establishment of 49 new settler outposts during the reporting period — more than in the previous 12 months.