Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents of the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to the Wafa news agency.

Hafez Saleh, head of the Asira al-Qibliya Village Council, reported that the settlers, accompanied by the Israeli military, targeted Palestinian residents west of the village. Witnesses heard gunfire, and settlers reportedly prevented Palestinians from accessing the area. No injuries have been reported yet.

Israeli settler violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank, and residents in rural communities face daily threats to their safety, land and livelihoods.