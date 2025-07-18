Israeli settlers have illegally commandeered land belonging to Palestinians from the village of Sinjil by putting mobile homes on it, Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

The village is where American citizen Sayfollah Musallet was beaten to death by Israeli settlers less than a week ago.

Despite international condemnation after they killed Musallet, the settlers have continued to stake their claim in a strip of land north of the village without pushback from police or the government, to expand the illegal settlement Givat Haroeh.

The website of One Israel Fund describes the expansion plans of the Givat Haroeh, which anticipates 100 families living in the settlement this year. The illegal settlement was founded in 2003 and the website says, “settlers of this community are steadfast in their commitment to the land of Israel”.

Musallet, a 20-year-old from Tampa was killed by settlers – who along with the Israeli military- prevented an ambulance coming to help his nephew for three hours. His friend was also killed by the same group.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond said that his vehicle was attacked by the same settlers when reporting on the story.