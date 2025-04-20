Israeli settlers kidnapped two Palestinian children on Saturday and tied them to a tree near the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, as a group of children were playing near their homes on the outskirts of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. A group of settlers approached and abducted the two children.

Local residents managed to catch up with the settlers and rescue the children. However, the boys remain in a distressed psychological state.

Mohammed Hanani, the children’s uncle, told Middle East Eye that his two daughters and their cousins were playing outside their home when a group of settlers arrived from a newly established outpost built on the town’s land.

The settlers kidnapped 13-year-old Maryam and her three-year-old brother Ahmed, taking them to a remote area where they tied them to an olive tree. One of their cousins tried to intervene but settlers attacked him with stones.

