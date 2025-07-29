Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian activist linked to an Oscar-winning film in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian education ministry said.

The ministry said on social media that Awdah Muhammad Hathaleen “was shot dead by settlers… during their attack on the village of Umm al-Khair” near Hebron, in the south of the occupied territory.

The Israeli police earlier said it was investigating an “incident near Carmel”, a settlement neighbouring Umm al-Khair.

“An Israeli citizen was detained at the scene and then arrested by police for questioning,” a police statement said.

“Four Palestinians were arrested by IDF (Israeli military) soldiers in connection with the incident, along with two foreign tourists who were at the scene.”

“Following the incident, the death of a Palestinian was confirmed; his exact involvement in the incident is being verified,” the police added.

Awdah Hathaleen was a resident of Masafer Yatta, a string of hamlets located on the hills south of Hebron, which have been declared a military zone by occupying Israel.

Their efforts to prevent Israeli forces from destroying their homes was the subject of “No Other Land”, which won Best Documentary at the Oscars in March.

Its Israeli co-director, Yuval Abraham, posted a video on Instagram showing a man with a gun in his hand arguing with a group of people, while shouts can be heard in Hebrew and Arabic.

“An Israeli settler just shot (Awdah Hathaleen) in the lungs, a remarkable activist who helped us film ‘No Other Land’ in Masafer Yatta,” Abraham wrote.

About three million Palestinians live in the West Bank alongside nearly half a million Israelis living in settlements, which are illegal under international law.

At least 962 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.