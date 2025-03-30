Israeli settlers have raided a village in the West Bank community of Masafer Yatta, following days of settler attacks on Palestinian communities.

Five Palestinians have been injured so far in what has been reported as a major destruction of property.

According to local Palestinian activists, settlers arrived accompanied by Israeli soldiers and deliberately damaged security cameras.

Locals were arrested, vehicles were damaged and the gates to animal pens were breached, allowing sheep to escape.

The attack follows another major one on Friday, during which settlers beat Palestinians with iron bars, resulting in at least two major head injuries.

Israeli forces arrested 22 Palestinians – but no settlers.

Read more: Israeli settlers raid Masafer Yatta following days of increased attacks