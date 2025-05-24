Israeli settlers have torched roughly four hectares (10 acres) of wheat fields near the northern West Bank town of Sebastia, local officials told the Wafa news agency.

The head of Sebastia municipality, Mohammad Azem, said the settlers came from Shavei Shomron — an illegal settlement — and a nearby outpost.

“Azem said the wheat crop was completely destroyed, causing heavy financial losses for the two farmers,” Wafa reported.

The arson attack comes amid a sharp rise in settler and military violence across the occupied West Bank, as Israel’s war on Gaza continues to escalate.