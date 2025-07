The Israeli army confirmed late on Wednesday that one of its soldiers, who was operating an excavator in southern Gaza, was killed by Hamas fighters.

The ambush took place east of Khan Younis, according to a statement issued by Hamas.

The Israeli army described it initially as an attempted abduction before a struggle ensued, and Hamas fighters shot the soldier. He was identified as 25-year-old Master Sgt. Abraham Azulay, a heavy engineering operator in the Southern Command.