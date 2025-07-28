Palestinians in the West Bank who were evicted during Israel’s war on Iran returned to find their homes partially destroyed or vandalised, according to a report by B’Tselem, Haaretz and the UN on Monday.

The Israeli military seized around 250 homes – housing 1,350 people – across the West Bank to use as military outposts while Israeli soldiers carried out raids on nearby homes.

Some of the families were evicted in the night. Families who returned home found doors ripped off, cisterns broken, cupboard broken, mattresses and soft furnishings soiled, with faeces found in everything from cooking pots to blankets.