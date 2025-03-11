Israeli AI startup Sola Security came out of stealth on Tuesday armed with $30 million in funding and a self-serve software platform to make cyber threat security accessible and affordable to any size of business or startup.

Cybersecurity veterans Guy Flechter, co-founder of Cider Security, acquired by US cyber giant Palo Alto Networks; and Ron Peled, former LivePerson executive said they founded Sola in 2024 out of frustration that security teams at businesses were drowning in expensive, siloed security tools that require engineering staff to manage and were not countering cyber threats effectively.

Businesses juggle up to 50 separate tools to secure their networks, data and assets, each with its own cost and maintenance headache to manage. Teams and security professionals, in particular in small and medium-sized businesses struggle to cope with alerts that security apps generate as they lack the resources to manage them. This often results in inefficiencies and security gaps, according to Sola.

“Security tools today are either too narrow to solve real problems or too bloated to be usable,” said Sola CEO Flechter. “Cybersecurity shouldn’t be this hard or expensive.”

Flechter said that Sola’s premise is to allow “any team to create and customize security solutions instantly, without the overhead, without the engineering burden, and without the ridiculous price tag.”

Sign up for the Tech Israel Daily

and never miss Israel’s top tech stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

The startup has secured seed funding led by venture capital fund S Capital and prominent venture capitalist Mike Moritz. Other investors include venture capital funds S32, Glilot Capital Partners, and angel investors.

Team at Israeli cybersecurity startup Sola Security. (Omer Hacohen)

“Sola has embraced an audacious approach which will help make it easier for developers to plug the holes that riddle any security architecture,” said Moritz, former chairman at Sequoia venture capital fund. “Sola’s designs are bold, adventurous and desperately needed…but 10 years from now, security experts will wonder how they ever lived without Sola.”

Sola’s self-serve artificial intelligence-based software platform is tailored to enable businesses and organizations with a basic understanding of their security needs to build customized security tools in minutes by asking questions in natural language or using ready-made solutions from the startup’s app gallery. The no-code platform is designed to reduce complexity and lower costs as its use does not require dedicated security engineers.

“We see ourselves as part of the self-serve revolution created by giants such as Canva [for design] and Stripe [for payments], who changed the way we work in their domains,” said Flechter.