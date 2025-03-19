Israeli air strikes on Tuesday killed the sister of Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor’s founder Ramy Abdu, alongside her “entire family”.

Abdu said in a post on X that his sister, Nesreen, her husband Mohammed Daoud al-Jamasi and their three children – Ubaida, Omar and Layan – were killed in the attack along with Ubaida’s wife Malak and their children, Siwar and Mohammed.

“Israel may kill us at will, burn us alive, and tear us apart, but it will never succeed in uprooting us from our land. Justice and accountability await – no matter how long it takes,” Abdu said in a post on X, which was accompanied by images of his sister, niece and nephew.

In another post, Abdu shared a video of his niece Layan minutes before air strikes near Gaza City in 2021.

