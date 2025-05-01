Israeli strikes kill at least seven in Gaza
At least seven people were killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza since dawn, Al Jazeera reported.
The outlet said three were killed in shelling on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli strikes kill at least seven in Gaza
At least seven people were killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza since dawn, Al Jazeera reported.
The outlet said three were killed in shelling on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co