Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon on multiple vehicles have killed three people as attacks continue despite a November ceasefire with the armed group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that one person was killed in an “Israeli enemy” drone strike on a car in the village of Kunin while two others were killed after an Israeli strike on a motorcycle in Mahrouna, near Tyre.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack on the car “eliminated the terrorist Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi”, who it said was responsible for antitank missile attacks on Israeli territory during the recent war.

The latest Israeli attacks came a day after Israel killed a woman and wounded 25 people in attacks across southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the woman was killed in an Israeli drone strike on an apartment in the city of Nabatieh.

An Israeli army spokesperson said on social media that the army “did not target any civilian building”, claiming that the woman was killed by a Hezbollah rocket set off by the Israeli strike.

Israel, which retains troops in five locations in south Lebanon, has repeatedly bombed its neighbour despite a ceasefire which halted more than a year of fire exchanges and nearly two months of an all-out war.

On Friday, Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of continually violating the US-brokered deal, which required the country to fully withdraw its troops from the country.

Under the deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of the Litani River, about 30km (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers in charge.