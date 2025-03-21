The Israeli army says it has destroyed a former hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Nezarim was used by Hamas cadres, a spokesman for the armed forces told the Israeli media on Friday.

Hamas, the Israelis said, had converted it into a “terrorist infrastructure.” The military had struck a group of Hamas members in the building from the air, the spokesman added.

However, videos circulating on the internet suggest that the hospital was more likely to have been destroyed by a controlled explosion, according to a report in the Times of Israel newspaper.

The hospital was built and financed by a Turkish state organization. It is located in the Netzarim Corridor, a section of land that divides the Gaza Strip in the middle.

The Israeli army reoccupied the area in the past few days after withdrawing from there during the now collapsed ceasefire.

The hospital itself has not been in operation for more than a year. The Israeli military has also used the building as a base at various times during the conflict.