Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot proceed with dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar without a thorough examination of the legal and factual basis for the decision, The Times of Israel reported.

In an official letter, she stated, “It is not possible to initiate a dismissal process until the factual and legal basis underlying your decision is fully examined, as well as your authority to address the matter at this time.”

Baharav-Miara emphasised the “extraordinary sensitivity” of the issue, noting concerns over potential illegality, conflict of interest, and the fact that the Shin Bet chief’s role is not a “personal trust position serving the prime minister.”