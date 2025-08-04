JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Aug 4 he would convene his security Cabinet this week to discuss how to instruct the military to meet his war goals in Gaza.

“We must continue to stand together and fight together to achieve all our war objectives: the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Mr Netanyahu said at the outset of a regular Cabinet meeting.

Israel’s Channel 12 cited an official from his office as saying that Mr Netanyahu was inclining towards expanding the offensive and seizing the entire Palestinian enclave.

Israeli media reported that the Cabinet would meet on Aug 5 to make a decision on that.

Mr Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gaza war began when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage in an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive. REUTERS