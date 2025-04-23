A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the city of Istanbul, with Turkish media reporting emergency teams being dispatched across the province.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya said emergency teams had begun field scans.

According to he Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 6.92km, was recorded off the coast of Silivri municipality.

Turkey is still recovering from a series of devastating earthquakes in 2023 that left more than 55,000 people dead.

More to follow…