





There is one day left in the 2023 NFL regular season. That’s right. Just one day left.

There is, however, plenty to still be decided in the NFL playoff picture. That will all be resolved by Sunday night after 14 games are played.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans clinched a playoff berth by taking down the Indianapolis Colts, who now are officially eliminated from postseason contention.

There are two playoffs spots to be decided in the NFC. The NFC South division remains up for grabs, and the Saints, Buccaneers, Packers and Vikings are still in the mix for the final wild-card spot.

In the AFC, two wild-card spots remain to be decided, as does the AFC South division, which will be determined based on if the Jaguars win or lose against the Titans.

Here’s where the NFL playoff picture stands entering the final day of the 2023 campaign (note: teams in bold have clinched playoff berth).

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (12–4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

3. Detroit Lions (11–5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11–5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (9–7)

7. Green Bay Packers (8–8)

—

8. Seattle Seahawks (8–8)

9. New Orleans Saints (8–8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7–9)

11. Atlanta Falcons (7–9)

ELIMINATED

12. Chicago Bears (7–9)

13. New York Giants (5–11)

14. Washington Commanders (4–12)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–14)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (13–4)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10–6)

4. Houston Texans (10–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (10–6)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)

—

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (9–7)

ELIMINATED

9. Indianapolis Colts (9–8)

10. Denver Broncos (8–8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (8–8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7–9)

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–11)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–11)

16. New England Patriots (4–12)



