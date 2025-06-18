A senior White House aide reportedly shrugged off concerns over the stalled G7 trade talks, saying it all comes down to President Donald Trump’s timeline. “For the president, it doesn’t matter. He’s fine ending up with tariffs,” the aide, who was not named, told Politico in a report published Wednesday.

“I don’t think there’s much urgency,” the aide added.

The G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies concluded without the United States entering into any new trade agreements with major partners like the European Union or Japan. The absence of progress has rattled businesses and foreign governments alike, with less than a month to go before Trump’s self‑set July deadline.

READ MORE: Senate Republicans ‘blindsided’ by Trump spending bill: ‘No one was expecting this’

But Trump remains unperturbed, per the report.

The president continues to assert his unilateral right to impose, delay, or lift tariffs on a whim, viewing such actions as leverage —even as critics warn this strategy may destabilize global markets. The only tangible outcome from the summit was a modest deal with the U.K., easing tariffs on British autos and aerospace exports.

Meanwhile, key figures like Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba were unsuccessful in securing relief from the 25% U.S. auto tariffs, deepening international unease. Ishiba described the current impasse with the U.S. as still unresolved.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — who remained in Canada to represent the U.S. after Trump left the summit early — hinted that Washington might extend deadlines for countries “negotiating in good faith.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s wild’: Lauren Boebert’s newest financial disclosure statement raises questions

Talks are expected to continue on the margins of next month’s NATO summit — though with Trump’s acceptance of tariffs as a valid outcome, the tone suggests U.S. trade policy is shifting further toward leverage over consensus.