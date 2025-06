– In the bustling capital of central Hunan province, Western chains from Starbucks to McDonald’s – and even big-name Chinese brands such as HeyTea – take a back seat.

Instead, what are drawing queues are Hunanese versions of street food such as black spicy-and-sour smelly tofu, deep fried sugar-coated glutinous rice balls, as well as Chayan Yuese, a line of milk tea sold mostly in Hunan.

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.