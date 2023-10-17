Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, has opened up about his equation with superstar Salman Khan, who had a special appearance in the film. In a recent interview, Karan revealed that he has the deepest respect for Salman and his family, and that he hopes to work with him again soon.

Karan Johar on his next with Salman Khan

“I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father was very close to Salim Saab (Salim Khan). The fact that Salman said yes to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that the relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not confirming it, nor am I denying it as I am superstitious about certain things. I will speak about it when the time is right,” Karan told Pinkvilla.

Karan Johar on how Salman Khan agreed to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan also shared how Salman agreed to do the film without hearing the full script. “A lot of actors had said no for the part of Aman. And then, I met Salman at Chunky Panday’s party. He came to me and said, ‘Only an absolutely confident person will do this film, and I am that person.’ I went to narrate the film, and at the end of the first half he said ‘I am doing the film’. I was like, ‘But you come in the second half’, he went to say, ‘I don’t care, I know where it’s going. I really like your dad; I like your energy and am doing your film.’ I walked out and was like Salman Khan is doing the film. I told Adi that this film has got really big now as we already had Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani,” he added.

Salman Khan’s film with Karan Johar to be a big actioner

Karan and Salman’s reunion has been a topic of speculation for a long time. According to some reports, Salman has signed a project with director Vishnu Vardhan, which will be produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions. The film is said to be an action thriller and is aiming for a Eid 2024 release.

The film will be Vishnuvardhan‘s second Hindi film after his National Award-winning debut, Shershaah. It is said to be set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The script, screenplay, and dialogue draft are locked. Basic prep work is also done and Vishnu intends to dive completely into the world of this war-based action thriller from October. The team is targeting to start the film with a brief schedule in the first half of December and then reunite for a marathon shoot in January”

(Also read: Salman Khan’s Shoot Schedule REVEALED: Karan Johar’s Actioner, YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan, Sooraj Barjatya’s Family Drama)

Salman Khan to undergo physical transformation

“Salman is committed to getting in the shape to play a paramilitary officer. He is hitting the gym daily and following a strict diet,” the source mentioned that Salman Khan is undergoing physical transformation for the film. He will also lose some weight for the role.

(Also read: Breaking: Salman Khan Appears In New Bald Look, Netizens Believe It’s For Karan Johar – Vishnu Vardhan Film)

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, which in one of the most anticipated films of this year. Karan Johar is also on a roll with his production house, Dharma Productions, delivering back-to-back hits like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. It is also worth noting that Vishnuvardhan is known for making films that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. His previous Hindi film, Shershaah, was a critical and commercial success, and it earned him the National Award for Best Director.

Meanwhile, Karan recently celebrated 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a special screening of the film, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and other celebrities. However, Kajol, who played one of the lead roles in the film, was missing from the event. According to some sources, Kajol had prior commitments and could not make it to the reunion.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related