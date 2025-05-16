MILAN (Reuters) -Italy and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence hub in Italy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

Abu Dhabi-based AI group G42 has entered into a partnership with Italian company iGenius to build “the largest AI computing infrastructure in Europe”, Urso’s ministry said in a statement.

G42 will be the main financier of the initial phase of the project, the ministry said.

Urso, speaking at an event in Milan, said the deal was aimed at building a supercomputer, adding that there were “strong chances” that the AI hub would be developed in the southeastern Apulia region.

