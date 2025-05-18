Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted a key trilateral meeting in Rome on Sunday, bringing US Vice-President J.D. Vance and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the same table, hoping to usher in what she said could be a “new beginning”.
“I am very proud to host two of the leaders of the EU and the US to start a dialogue,” Meloni told the press ahead of the trilateral meeting, while sitting at a round table with her counterparts.
“I hope that today can be a first meeting and a new beginning,” Meloni said, noting that “for trade matters” the competence belonged to the EU Commission, but Rome’s role was linked to “the need and the desire to promote dialogue”.