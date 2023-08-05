Does your dog scratch–even when you can’t see a reason? Well, that reason could be an allergic itch. To shine the spotlight on this common pet problem, Itchy Pet Awareness Month was created to help pet parents recognize whether or not their dog’s itch could be cause for a visit to the vet.

When is Itchy Pet Awareness Month?

Itchy Pet Awareness Month is recognized during the month of August. The pet holiday was launched in 2019 by the global animal health company Zoetis. The awareness month includes social media promotion using the hashtag #ItchyPetAwarenessMonth.

During the 2019 launch, Zoetis teamed up with actress and animal lover Kate Walsh for the Show Us Your Dog’s A-Game campaign to bring awareness to how skin diseases and allergies affect a dog’s well-being.

What are the Signs of an Allergic Itch?

Are you seeing your dog scratching–even when you know he’s flea free? You are not alone.

Itching is the number one reason for veterinary visits by dogs yet millions of dogs. While it’s normal for your dog to have an occasional itch, scratching should never interrupt activities, or cause hair loss or skin damage.

Look for these signs of allergic itching then talk with your veterinarian:

Frequent licking, chewing, biting or scratching

Excessive rolling, rubbing or scooting

Recurrent ear problems

Hair loss

Body odor

Rash, redness, greasy skin or scabs

How Can I Help?

Check out Itching for Help for resources from Zoetis including a veterinary FAQ with information on topics such as how to tell know if your dog’s itching is excessive.

“If left untreated, your dog’s allergic skin disease can lead to worsening symptoms that require further medical care and can impact its quality of life. It’s important to talk to your veterinarian if your dog’s itching gets in the way of everyday activities,” said Andrew Hillier, BVSc, MANZCVS, DACVD, Veterinary Specialty Operations and Veterinary Medical Lead – Dermatology for Zoetis Petcare.

Zoetis Petcare is the producer of APOQUEL, a daily oral medication that stops allergic itch at the source for dogs 12 months of age and older, and CYTOPOINT®, an injection that provides long-lasting relief for dogs of all ages with atopic and allergic dermatitis that is administered at the veterinarian’s office.

While many pet parents try over-the-counter treatments to stop the itch, Hillier notes that APOQUEL can “help stop allergic itch at its source to help your dog return to normal. It can help your dog in as soon as four hours, and unlike over-the-counter remedies, APOQUEL provides long-term effective itch relief as well as decreases inflammation, redness, or swelling of the skin.”

More August Pet Holidays

Clear the Shelters

Give a Dog a Bone Week

National Check the Chip Day

Pin it to remember

Lower images courtesy Zoetis