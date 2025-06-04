Nowadays, there are so many products for children that the only problem parents can face is a closet full of unnecessary items. The amount of money spent on these numerous so much required things is unbelievable. If you do not intend to purchase everything stores sell and don’t want to pile your closets, here is the list of some items you definitely do not need to buy before your newborn baby arrives home from the hospital.

Top Unnecessary Items to Avoid

The first recommendation is not to buy too many things in advance. Of course, parents-to-be cannot withstand the temptation to browse the toddler boutique collections and acquire those adorable outfits. Allow yourself to buy something, but remember, in a couple of years, fashion will change, you will hardly want to dress your little one in old clothes when there are so many trendy outfits around.

Shoes

Believe it or not, newborn shoes are among top-sellers of numerous retailers. They are undeniable super-cute. However, a pair of branded shoes for a baby who does not even stand will cost like a pair for a toddler. So, why pay that much? There are plenty of cute socks and baby booties that will look adorable as well.

Accessories

The only exception to consider buying accessories is a newborn photoshoot you are planning. However, remember that small items impose danger to the health and life of your newborn. So, make sure you will keep an eye on your little angel all the time these accessories are on.

Pacifier

It is one of the all-time favorite recommendations of the previous generations. If you plan to breastfeed your baby, do not acquire a pacifier for a newborn. Refer to the guides from the specialists. Also, it is worth excluding baby formula, breast pump, and bottles from the list. These create the feeling of a back-up plan that will prevent you from succeeding with breastfeeding.

Blanket

It is necessary to mention that a blanket is not forbidden. Avoid covering your baby with it during sleep in the crib. There is an increased risk of SIDS when something prevents your little one from breathing. While in a stroller, it is perfectly okay to cover your baby with a blanket in autumn or winter.

Soft Toys

A lot of people find these toys cute and can present them to you at a baby shower. As soon your little one learns to grab items in their hands, they will lick and bite everything they find. Soft toys, especially those with batteries inside, are impossible to wash. A lot of dust and dirt will accumulate inside. Thus, these are not the best toys for newborns and infants. They should not appear in the nursery until your baby gives up the habit of taking every object in the mouth.

To Conclude

The competition in the field of goods for children is fierce. That is why marketers make parents think they need unnecessary items. To avoid overspending and piling your closets with stuff you will not need, think twice before buying a particular item.