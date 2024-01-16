It wasn’t quite sunny at the 2024 Emmy Awards for this cast.

The stars of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” made a surprise appearance during Monday’s Emmy Awards where they presented the award for Outstanding Talk Series.

However, thier excitement was cut short when they realized that that this was the first time they had been asked to attend the ceremony since their show first aired in 2005.

“What an honor it is to be here at the 75th Emmy Awards,” Kaitlin Olson said while standing next to her co-stars, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, husband Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito.

“Yes, it truly is … wait what,” Howerton, 47, cut in, realizing what Olson, 48, said. “75 years? The show has been on for 75 years?”

“We’ve been on the air since 2005,” Howerton jokingly noted. “I’ve never even been here.”

“Yeah, hang on,” Day, 47, interjected. ” Have you guys been doing this every single year without us?”

“They do,” McElhenney, 46, stated. “They get dressed up and give each other awards.”

“Yeah, 16 seasons … we’ve never presented before,” he continued.

The group then turned to DeVito and asked him if he ever was nominated for the prestigious award.

“Yeah, they did, they did.” DeVito, 79, responded. “Yeah, yeah I got one.”

When asked if it was for the hit FX show, the “Matilda” actor explained that it was actually for his 1978 hit “Taxi.”

“Well, how long was Taxi on?” Howerton asked. Much to the group’s dismay — it was only on for five years.

“Yeah, we got 34 nominations and 18 wins,” stated DeVito.

“Okay, 34 nominations in five years versus zero nominations and 16 years,” an outraged Olson sputtered. “That math is bad. That’s bad.”

Several social media users were inclined to agree with the cast.

“I can’t believe the cast of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ is actually at the Emmys like it’s about F—KING TIME,” one user on X ( formerly Twitter) wrote.

“Shoutout to the ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ crew for calling out the Television Academy,” a second person wrote. “Whatever you think of the show, sixteen seasons without a SINGLE nomination is just disrespectful.”

“‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ being the funniest show on TV for 16 years and not a *single* Emmy nomination?????? insanity,” a third user commented.