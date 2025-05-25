Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris has sharply condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that “it’s clear war crimes are taking place.”

In a video shared on social media, Harris said: “It’s clear genocidal activity is taking place. Children are being starved. Food is being used as a weapon of war.”

The Irish minister welcomed the European Union’s move to review its Association Agreement with Israel, a major trade deal, but insisted that the bloc must take stronger action. “It needs to be suspended because it cannot be business as usual whilst this is being carried out in Gaza,” Harris said.

Harris also confirmed that Dublin would push ahead with domestic legislation aimed at banning trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. “On Tuesday, I will seek a government decision in relation to that,” he said.