Like tulips poking their heads out of the dirt, playoff matchups between the Edmonton Oilers and L.A. Kings have become a sure sign of spring.

The two sides will face off in Game 1 on Monday, marking the fourth year in a row they’ve met in the first round of the NHL post-season.

This year, though, the Oilers have ceded home-ice advantage for the first time and aren’t the favourites heading in.

“For our team, we’re fine being the underdog, under appreciated. We’ve got some good players, but it’s fine to be the underdogs,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of questions about our team. We didn’t finish high in the standings. The second half of the season, we weren’t pulling off as many victories as we had in the past. And we’re playing a team that a lot of people believe is a stronger, more powerful team.”

Edmonton has beat L.A. in the first-round matchup three years in a row. Last year, the team went on to the Stanley Cup final, losing to the Florida Panthers in a seven-game series.

While the Oilers have learned some important lessons against the Kings, they know this post-season will be unlike any other.

“Every playoffs is a new opportunity. Doesn’t matter what happened the year before, doesn’t matter what went on all year, doesn’t matter where you start, nothing.” said captain Connor McDavid. “It’s a new a new challenge, and we’re excited about that opportunity to just get back to this point in the season, and get rolling.”

Edmonton struggled at times this season, including a stretch from late January to late February where they went nine games without a regulation win.

Injuries plagued the squad late in the campaign, but the Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division with a 48-29-5 record after winning seven of their last 10 outings.

“We had another 100-point season and probably, at times, didn’t play our best hockey,” said centre Leon Draisaitl, who earned the Rocket Richard trophy for the most goals (52) in the league.

“That’s what makes me very optimistic about us being a good team. We have some of the best players in the world that can make a big time difference.”

L.A. finished second in the division with a 28-25-9 record and eight wins in its last 10 games.

Asked whether he’s glad to see another post-season matchup with the Oilers, Kings head coach Jim Hiller said the opponent doesn’t matter.

“I’m glad we’re in,” he said. “And I’m glad we get a chance to break through anybody. We haven’t broke through for awhile. It’s time for use. I don’t think it carries any special weight that it’s the Oilers. … This is about us and we want to push through.”

Edmonton missed several key players down the stretch, including McDavid, Draisaitl and starting goalie Stuart Skinner.

Many are expected to return for Game 1, but defencemen Mattias Ekholm and Troy Stecher, and forward Evander Kane will not be available Monday, Knoblauch said.

The Oilers head into Monday’s contest feeling energized and refreshed, McDavid said.

“It seems like things are coming together at the right time, which is a good thing,” he said. “It’s tough to be banged up and playing in the playoffs. But, thankfully, we’re getting healthy at the right time.”

With players coming back from injury, there could be some juggling of the forward lines early in the series.

“There’s going to be a lot of evaluating right at the start of the game, a lot of seeing who’s ready to go, who’s ready to contribute,” Knoblauch said. “Because we’re going to need them right away.”

Different line combinations aren’t an issue heading into playoffs because so much of the roster has been together for a long time, Draisaitl said.

“We’ve all played together plenty of times,” he said. “It’s just a matter of going out there, having the right mindset and getting to work.”

SEASON SERIES

The Oilers went 1-2-1 in against the Kings during the regular season, including a 5-0 loss last Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

Edmonton started its run to the Stanley Cup final last year with a first-round matchup against the Kings and ousted L.A. in five games.

BREAKOUT POTENTIAL

Edmonton: Connor Brown didn’t play a single game in last year’s Oilers-Kings series, but appears poised to skate alongside McDavid and Zach Hyman on Edmonton’s top line Monday. The 31-year-old right-winger had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in regular-season play, including four goals in the last five games.

Los Angeles: After three seasons with the Oilers, Warren Foegele signed with the Kings as a free agent last summer The 29-year-old left-winger had career highs in goals (24), assists (22) and points (46) this season and led L.A. in game-winning goals (six).