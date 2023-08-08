Down the country lane leading towards the former Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire, the road is suddenly blocked by a mound of dirt two and a half metres (8ft) high. Nearby, a security guard, saying he was acting on behalf of the landlord, turned people away from continuing down the public road as they attempted to see what remained of the famous pub, renowned for its wonkiness.

The 260-year-old building is now a pile of bricks and timber after it was engulfed by flames on Saturday night before being demolished on Monday.

It could still be glimpsed on Tuesday, across the fields behind the site. A yellow sign reading “The Crooked House is open for business” was stashed in a wooden shed that remained standing, along with a gazebo and adventure playground.

Situated in a former mining area in the Black Country, it is surrounded by quarries, which led to the subsidence that had caused its lopsided appearance.

There is a mystery surrounding the fire and subsequent demolition of the pub just two weeks after it was sold to a private company.

The Guardian has learned that the new buyer was a property firm called ATE Farms Ltd, owned by Carly Taylor, 34, a director of multiple companies.

ATE Farms is registered to the same address as Himley Environmental Ltd, which runs the 15-hectare (37-acre) quarry and landfill site next to the pub. The Guardian was unable to reach ATE Farms for comment.

A spokesperson for the brewery Marston’s, which previously owned the pub and put it up for sale in January, said the sale was completed on 27 July.

The Crooked House pub on Monday 7 August. The council says it should have been made safe, not destroyed. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

On Tuesday, South Staffordshire council confirmed it was investigating planning breaches, saying officers had spoken to a representative for the landowner after the fire and before diggers were moved on site and the building was completely demolished.

“The agreed course of action included the removal of three elements of the first-floor front elevation only. This was only to avoid the weak parts of the structure from falling,” said Roger Lees, the leader of the council.

“At no point did the council agree the demolition of the whole structure, nor was this deemed necessary. This council finds the manner in which the situation was managed following the fire completely unacceptable and contrary to instructions provided by our officers.”

The pub started life as a farmhouse in 1765 before becoming a public house in about 1830.

Its official name was Glynne Arms, after the Glynne family who owned the estate on which the pub was situated, but it became known as the Siden (meaning crooked in the Black Country dialect) House, and then Crooked House.

A historical Black Country pubs guide says the pub was “reputedly haunted by a serving wench named Polly”.

The Crooked House pub in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands, in happier times. Photograph: Nick Maslen/Alamy

After the blaze took hold on Saturday night, fire engines were unable to get near to the building because of the mounds of earth blocking the road, forcing them to use extra long hoses and a high pressure pump to extinguish the flames.

Two days later, a digger was brought on site and the building was demolished, even as police said an investigation into the cause of the fire was continuing.

Marco Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, said he was “completely devastated and angry” at what had happened to the Crooked House.

“I have written to the police to question them on how they are conducting their investigation. Surely, they would have needed access to the site to carry on their investigation with the help of forensics? How are they going to do this now that the building has been demolished? Did the police intervene during demolition?” he asked.

In an update on Tuesday, Ch Insp Chris Cotton from Staffordshire police said a cordon was temporarily in place around the building while inquiries were carried out, but “due to the unsafe structure of the building officers were pulled back and the scene was stood down.

“Since then, the area has been in the care of the landowners and the building has since been demolished,” he said, adding that an investigation was in progress and “speculation into the cause of the fire is not helpful at this time”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local people came out for a protest at the site on Tuesday evening to push for answers as to how their beloved pub was allowed to be destroyed.

“It’s gobsmacking,” said Andy Cashmore from nearby Wombourne. “What a waste.”

Jane Clarkson, a Himley resident, added: “Generations of us have gone there. You would come and see the marble roll up and people would be fascinated.”

Tom and Laura Catton had met at the pub, and worked and lived there from 2006 to 2008. “It’s devastating for the whole community, but for us, having lived there for two and a half years, met there, brought our first child home there, it makes it 10 times worse,” said Laura.

“It was such a talking a point. People came from all over the world to see the marble run up the hill.”

At the entrance of the lane leading to to the old pub, a collection of flower bouquets and condolence cards was growing. One card read: “Farewell me owd Crooked Harse, you will be missed.”