- Inflation has slowed in recent months, but prices are still high in many consumer categories.
- Heading into the summer, retailers are beginning to offer savings, especially in the grocery aisles.
- Here’s a roundup of major stores slashing prices, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
The weather is heating up and inflation is cooling down, but prices are still high in many consumer categories.
Several years of price increases have left many household budgets in tight shape, with shoppers increasingly looking for deals on groceries and other essentials.
As we head into the summer, retailers are beginning to offer savings in a big way, with discounts of up to 30% on thousands of products.
Here’s a roundup of major retailers slashing prices:
