Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved his mettle with his latest release, ‘Jawan’. The movie has not only won the hearts of audiences and created a tsunami at box office but also garnered a lot of love globally.

Shah Rukh recently gave an interview to IMDb on ‘Jawan’, his legacy, going bald and more.

Shah Rukh Khan On Going Bald

He was asked how did he react on learning that he had to go bald for Jawan. Shah Rukh cheekily said he opted for the look out of mere laziness. “It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘yeah, then I don’t have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?’ So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won’t like you.’ So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls,” he said.

Shah Rukh Finds Heroes Very Boring; Likes Playing The Bad Guy

Shah Rukh on asking if playing anti- hero is more fun that playing hero, “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things, just the nice things but to be able to do this good I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part so I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again. Because you know just playing the good guy again and again, being nice with puppy eyes is boring after some times. Personally yes I like playing the bad guy, love the bad guys.”

Shah Rukh Khan Explains Jawan To Global Audience

Shah Rukh Khan also said, “There’s a genre of filmmaking that exists in South which is louder, bigger, larger than life. It’s a roller coaster of everything packed into two and a half hours and it can be mind blowing or mind numbing or out of body experience for global audience but it’s a good fun trip.”

Fiercest Thing About Army Of Women

On five fierce girls in the film, King Khan said, “The idea was to take five (as the word describes it) fierce women, dangerous women, consider on the face of it is omg they’re so scary, they have done wrong things. Personally I think all of them have learnt how to do action for this film, may be some of them first time. Overall I think more than fierceness of the film, I will miss their support of these five girls in the film.”

About describing his legacy to a person who doesn’t know him, he said that he is an actor who is trying very hard.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

