President Donald Trump officially nixed California’s electric vehicle mandate Thursday, which was previously adopted nationally by the Biden administration. [emphasis, links added]

Trump did so after three resolutions were passed through the House and Senate to get rid it.

“You should be given the option—buy the electric car, buy a gasoline-powered car, buy a hybrid,” Trump said from the White House.

.@POTUS: “We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating the California electric vehicle mandate ONCE AND FOR ALL.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zOVvF5DKyF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 12, 2025

The mandate was not only unaffordable for American families, inefficient, and environmentally unfriendly, it heavily benefited China.

.@POTUS on the electric vehicle mandate: “They wanted to shatter our domestic supply chains and literally grind civilization to a halt… Meanwhile, all of the auto jobs would be shipped to China.” pic.twitter.com/FzXEKa40eF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 12, 2025

The move is getting praise from the energy industry.

“Thank you to President Trump and House and Senate members who voted in favor of these resolutions. Revoking the waiver has never been just about cars – it’s been about preserving American freedoms. Consumer choice in the auto market and the freedom of mobility are cornerstones of America’s growth and vitality. This is and will be one of the most significant achievements for President Trump and this Congress, led by Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Thune,” American Energy Alliance President Thomas Pyle released in a statement.

“National policy should not be dictated by individual states or unelected bureaucrats; it was unconscionable that the previous administration ever allowed such a thing to happen. With President Trump’s signature this morning, he finally put an end to Biden/Newsom-era attempts to take away Americans’ transportation freedoms.”

Last summer, Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin did the same at the local level by abolishing the mandate previously adopted by Democrats.

