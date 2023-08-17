Michael Cera and most of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast will reunite for the upcoming Netflix anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cera calls the move strange, but still a lot of fun.

Speaking to Decider, Cera was asked about the upcoming anime series, which will feature the entirety of the starring cast of the hit 2010 live-action film. According to Cera, getting to jump back into the shoes of Scott Pilgrim was “strange, but very fun,” especially due to the “specific energy” that Cera says Pilgrim has.

“It’s strange and very fun,” Cera said. “Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and really funny.”

Cera didn’t reveal too much about the project, but did say that the cast was recording picture-to-picture, which allows them to see the scene they’re acting play out on a screen and hear other snippets from other actors. He also praised Bryan Lee O’Malley (who wrote the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels) for his work on the new series.

“Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, ’I love this so much. I’m so excited about it,’” said Cera.

What do we know about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Written and illustrated by O’Malley, the Scott Pilgrim series originally ran for six graphic novels from August 2004 to July 2010. The books were previously adapted into the 2010 live-action feature film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright. O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski serve as the executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Wright is also attached to the series as an executive producer.

What’s more, just about all the major cast members from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reprise their respective roles for the animated Netflix series. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s returning cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features music by Anamanaguchi, which previously created the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Science SARU serves as the show’s animation studio. The Tokyo-based Science SARU is perhaps best known for the hit anime series Devilman Crybaby. The studio also contributed two short films to Lucasfilm’s Disney+ anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres November 17 on Netflix.