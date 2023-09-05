ITV has confirmed Love Island: All Stars, bringing together UK contestants from down the years for the first time.

The spin-off show will kick off in South Africa next year, with more information on the former ‘Islanders’ coming in due course.

Love Island has been airing for almost 10 years on ITV 2, bringing in gangbuster ratings and currently airing twice per year. Ratings have dipped slightly of late but bosses will be hoping the All Stars edition gives the show a boost.

“After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars,” said Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Love Island producer Lifted Entertainment, added: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

In Love Island, ‘Islanders’ seek love while living together in a villa, taking part in challenges and testing chemistry with fellow housemates. The show currently airs in 27 territories including in the U.S., where it is on Peacock.

ITV made the announcement on the day that Love Island is competing in the Reality Competition at tonight’s National Television Awards, which will also air on the channel.

GroupM Motion Entertainment is co-producing and ITV Studios is distributing.