A “large number” of ITV’s This Morning employees past and present have raised claims of “toxic working cultures”, bullying, discrimination and harassment to parliament.

The damning allegations were revealed by a cross-party group of senior MPs scrutinising the under-fire programme following former host Phillip Schofield’s high-profile exit from the show.

In June, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, managing director Kevin Lygo and general counsel Kyla Mullins were grilled by MPs on the culture, media and sport select committee.

In correspondence published on Wednesday, Tory chair of the committee Caroline Dinenage told Dame Carolyn they had been inundated with complaints.

“In the month that has passed since your appearance before the committee, we have been contacted by a large number of individuals who have identified themselves as currently working or previously having worked on This Morning or as part of the wider ITV Daytime team,” she said.

The senior Tory added: “These individuals speak with great pride about working at ITV and are hugely positive about many of their colleagues. However, they also raise claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment.

“Your letter of June 15 encourages individuals to raise their concerns through internal or external routes, and we will make individuals aware of those options. However, some of those individuals who have contacted us have described how their decision to raise concerns within ITV has led to further bullying and discrimination, and in some cases having to leave the organisation with a settlement agreement.

“It is easy to understand why those individuals, especially where they have left ITV and do not wish to relive their traumatic experiences, do not feel capable of attempting to report their concerns, or that ITV will take them seriously.”

More follows…