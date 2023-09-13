Ivana Trump died last July after a fall in her opulent New York City townhouse.

The home has failed to sell since being listed for $26.5 million in November.

The asking price was cut by $4 million last week, and is now $22.5 million.

The listing for the Upper East Side property showed the asking price was cut on September 7 by $4 million to $22.5 million. When the 8,725-square-foot Manhattan townhouse was first listed in November 2022, it was being sold for $26.5 million.

Ivana Trump lived in the five-story property until she died in July 2022 at the age of 73. Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died after an accidental fall down the stairs of the townhouse.

Ivana Trump bought the townhouse in 1992 after her divorce from Donald Trump.

Ivana Trump bought the property in 1992 for almost $2.5 million following her messy divorce from Donald Trump, in which she received a $25 million settlement. She remodeled the townhouse and outfitted it with the opulence that suited the larger Trump brand.

Much like her ex-husband, Ivana Trump had an affinity for gold and filled the home with it, including a luxurious ceiling of gold fabric, along with gold trim, curtains, and chandeliers.

Ivana Trump lived in the townhouse until her death in July 2022.

The five-bedroom home also features animal print, with one room’s walls, floor, and furniture covered in leopard print, as well as a leopard painting hanging on the wall.

One of the five bathrooms in the home is decked out almost completely in pink, including pink marble countertops, tiles, ceiling, and tub.

The townhouse is filled with gold and has a bathroom full of pink marble.

There’s also a small doll in the home that’s modeled after Ivana Trump, complete with blonde hair and a fur accessory.

Months after the townhome was listed, people began to notice it wasn’t selling but it was not clear why, The New York Times reported. Still, the price didn’t budge until the latest cut, after nearly 10 months on the market.

Ivana Trump’s former home is located on East 64th Street in Manhattan.

It’s unclear why the home has not sold. The Wall Street Journal reported the proceeds of the sale will go to the three children Ivana Trump shared with Donald Trump: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump.

If you want to make it yours, the listing for the property estimates the monthly mortgage payment to be around $127,217 after a down payment of $4.5 million.