A WEIGHT loss influencer has shared her easy recipe for a high-protein, low-sugar dessert.

The health nut’s DIY peanut butter cups utilized diet-friendly ingredients and are fast and simple to make.

4 Hannah Burrow lost 163 lbs after bariatric surgery and now shares high-protein recipes with her TikTok followers Credit: TikTok @hannahkburrow

4 Her recipe for chocolate peanut butter cups is high in protein and low in sugar Credit: TikTok @hannahkburrow

Hannah Burrow (@hannahkburrow) dropped 163 lbs after bariatric surgery and eats a high-protein diet to fit her lifestyle.

The realtor shares weight-loss-focused recipe videos with her 63,000 TikTok followers.

The clip opened with a shot of the peanut butter cups, as Hannah said: “I’ve lost over 150 lbs, I love dessert, and this is one of my favorite higher protein, low-carb, low-sugar desserts.”

The influencer said: “Start with six tablespoons of peanut butter powder. You could also use regular peanut butter, but I prefer this because it has way less fat.”

She added water to the powder, stirring until it reached a smooth, dropping consistency.

She said: “Add water until you get this consistency. I added two squirts of liquid Stevia as well, but that’s totally optional.”

Hannah continued: “Take your peanut butter and mix it into one container of light Cool Whip.

The content creator advised leaving the Cool Whip out on the counter for a few minutes first, as this makes it easier to mix.

After Hannah stirred the mixture thoroughly, it took on a smooth, airy consistency.

She said: “It should be light and fluffy.

“Next you’re going to melt some chocolate chips; I use sugar-free. I personally like the Bake Believe brand, but any sugar-free chocolate chips will work.

She continued: “I did half a cup of chocolate chips and two teaspoons of coconut oil.

“Microwave this in 30-second increments until you get this consistency.”

She demonstrated the smooth, melted chocolate and oil.

Hannah then assembled her desserts.

She said: “Take your muffin tin – you can use mini muffin tins or standard size – and fill each tin half or three-quarters of the way full.

“Make sure you spray your tin with some Pam or use cupcake liners for easier removal.

“Then drizzle your melted chocolate on top of each peanut butter cup, put them in the freezer for one to two hours to let them harden up, and enjoy!”

The video ended with Hannah biting into one of the frozen treats, saying: “These are so good and have the perfect amount of sweetness.”

Viewers loved the recipe. One person wrote: “I just tried these. Had a sweet tooth! AMAZING! Thanks for sharing!”

Another said: “Love it and it’s so good. I have made them twice so far. Great dessert at night.”

4 The influencer used peanut butter powder, water, and cool whip for the base of h desserts Credit: TikTok @hannahkburrow