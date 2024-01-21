Iveco just landed its largest electric bus contract to date, selling more than 400 battery electric city buses and a 10-year service contract to the city of Rome.

The new deal has Iveco supplying 411 battery electric vehicles to ATAC S.p.A. | Azienda per la mobilità, Rome’s public transport company. The €300 million deal includes the purchase price for the buses – a mix of both 12 and 18 meter models – as well a 10-year, full-service maintenance plan for each bus.

“We are extremely proud to be a key contributor to Rome’s transition towards greener and more efficient mobility,” said Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group. “Our increasingly strong offering in the field of electric passenger transport is being recognized across the entire Italian market, and internationally as well, confirming our position as a leading partner. Extending this to the capital of Italy, the ‘Eternal City,’ is a fitting way to begin 2024, after closing a very satisfying year in terms of orders for Iveco Bus.”

The first of the all-electric buses are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2024, with the remaining buses set to be in service by summer, 2026.

Iveco electric buses

Iveco electric bus rendered in Italian red; via Iveco.

The Iveco E-way bus was first shown at Busway in 2019, and wowed the press by going 527 km (about 325 miles) on a single charge. More than enough, in other words, to handle a day’s worth of shuttling tourists and commuters throughout the Italian capitol.

The deal with Rome is Iveco’s largest such deal, surpassing a 150 unit electric bus sale to Busitalia inked early last year.

“This agreement confirms our position as a leader in full electric mobility solutions and proves that we are the ideal partner for transport operators in providing emission-free mobility services,” Nucera said. “We are proud to support Busitalia in making public transport in Italy even more sustainable.”

Electrek’s Take

Removing diesel particulate emissions from urban centers isn’t just good environmental policy – it’s good public health policy, as diesel emissions have been linked with both respiratory illness and cardiac events. Iveco’s latest deal effectively takes more than 400 diesel buses off the streets of Rome, and we celebrate that.